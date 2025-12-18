Fewchore Studios has issued a formal clarification to counter recent media reports alleging that it unlawfully remade a creative work by veteran filmmaker Chief Olalere Osunpaimo, purportedly with the backing of the Soun of Ogbomosoland. The veteran actor had earlier alleged copyright infringement o...

Read full statement below

Formal Clarification on Public Statements Concerning “Ogbori Elemoso”

Fewchore Studios has noted recent media reports alleging that it unlawfully remade Chief Olalere Osunpaimo’s work, purportedly with the backing of the Soun of Ogbomosoland. In the interest of factual accuracy and public clarity, Fewchore Studios places the verified facts on record.

The name and narrative of Ogbori Elemoso are not the intellectual property of any individual. Ogbori Elemoso refers to Soun Ogunlola, the founder and first king of Ogbomoso, and forms part of established history. Under Nigerian and international copyright law, historical facts, titles, and folklore are in the public domain, freely available for research and creative interpretation, provided that no one copies another’s specific literary or cinematographic expression. Accordingly, no individual can lawfully claim exclusive ownership over the history of a town or its founding monarch.

Fewchore Studios confirms that it has not remade or reproduced any film, script, or creative work by Chief Olalere Osunpaimo, nor used any of his proprietary materials. The project is an original historical film developed from independent research, and any copyright held by Chief Osunpaimo remains limited to his own prior work, none of which has been used or adapted.

Fewchore Studios is executing the project with the express written authorisation of Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomosoland and custodian of its history, to promote Ogbomoso’s cultural heritage, encourage indigene engagement, stimulate cultural tourism, and support long-term socio-economic development through responsible historical storytelling.

It is necessary to clarify that two distinct engagements occurred. At an initial meeting at the Palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland—documented on audio and video—Chief Olalere Osunpaimo expressed satisfaction with the project’s objectives and indicated willingness to participate, leading to provisional production dates being fixed. A separate meeting later held at his residence resulted in his request for ₦30 million, following which Fewchore Studios offered ₦15 million strictly as a goodwill gift in recognition of his past contributions and interest in the project. This was accepted, formally documented in signed minutes confirming it was a gift and not payment for rights or history, with ₦7.5 million paid as an initial instalment in the presence of witnesses.

Subsequently, following correspondence from Chief Osunpaimo’s legal representatives, alleging copyright infringement and demanding discontinuance, Chief Olalere Osunpaimo withdrew from the agreed-upon production dates and refunded the ₦7.5 million that had been received earlier. Fewchore Studios reiterates that the project has been conducted transparently and respectfully at all times, based on documented engagements, and not through coercion, exploitation, or unlawful appropriation.

Contrary to public insinuations, there is no registered copyright or trademark in the name Ogbori Elemoso in favour of Chief Olalere Osunpaimo at the Nigerian Copyright Commission or any trademark registry. Appeals to political or religious figures cannot create rights where none exist in law. Fewchore Studios is concerned by narratives that omit signed records and mischaracterise a lawful historical project as infringement. While respecting Chief Osunpaimo’s age and contributions to Nigerian cinema, the Company affirms that no individual can claim ownership over a town’s history. As we advance, Fewchore Studios remains committed to responsible Yoruba historical storytelling and will engage honourably while firmly defending itself against false or misleading claims.

Fewchore Studios

Preserving History. Creating with Integrity.