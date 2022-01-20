FEC approves N75.78bn contracts for various projects in FCT, other states

The Federal Executive Council has approved contracts worth N75.78 billion for various projects in the Federal Capital Territory, flood management in the six geopolitical zones, and the Ministry of Transportation.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and his counterparts in the Federal Capital Territory and Transportation, Mohammed Bello and Rotimi Amaechi, respectively, revealed this to State House correspondents after the council’s meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The approvals are for the construction of the Kuje 105 highway, access road, and car park for the Abuja light rail station, according to the FCT minister

He explained, “The council approved two contracts for the FCT including for the Full Scope Development of Federal Capital Territory Highway 105, Kuje Road, from Airport Expressway to Kuje Junction Stage 1, Abuja at the cost of N54,946,009,160.04.

“It was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors O. A. O Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 48 months. The second contract award is for the construction of access road and car park for Abuja Light rail stations – Gbazango Station of the Federal Capital City, Abuja – Lot 7 at the cost of N1,291,568,845.33.

“It was awarded in favour of Messrs CBC Global Civil and Building Construction Nigeria Limited with a completion period of 8 months.”

Bello also stated that attempts are being made to complete the Apo-Karshi road, which he claimed had been delayed unnecessarily owing to a lack of finance and a design flaw.

The 14 ecological project contracts were approved for award at the total cost of about N15.1bn.

In his address, the transport minister, Amaechi said he presented four memos, which were all approved.

He said FEC approved a memo for the clearing of equipment for the deep blue project, “which will enable us to site some of these projects in the coastal towns along the coasts,” at the cost N2.7bn to be paid to the clearing agents.”

The council has also approved a contract for the rebuilding of the narrow gauge railway from Niger to Baro, according to Amaechi.

He said, “So, there will now be a rail line from Baro to Minna to join the narrow gauge so that when cargoes come to Baro, they can then be evacuated through the narrow gauge.”