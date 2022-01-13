February APC National Convention requires no consultation – DG PGF

The Director General Of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has said that the February date for the National Convention of the National Convention requires nor consultation.

This was contained In a statement he personally signed and made available to TVC News.

Mr Lukman said the more the party continue to allow the leadership of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to refuse to commence the process of organising the February APC National Convention, the more party leaders would have supported the CECPC in weakening the electoral prospect of the APC.

He said this is on account of the delay in implementation of decision to organise the February National Convention, as there is hardly any internal party preparation for the 2023 electoral contest beyond individual leaders declaring their personal aspirations for offices.

Without any prejudice to the aspirations of leaders, Salihu Lukman said it is important that the party is able to set some minimum standards for the 2023 campaigns so that individual aspirants can orient their internal party mobilisation around those standards.

President Muhammadu Buhari had agreed to February for the party’s national convention, but the body language of the Caretaker Committee suggest otherwise.

Mr Lukman suggest that the APC must not make the mistake of orientating it’s internal party mobilisation for the emergence of candidates for 2023 elections, especially Presidential Candidate only based on personality contest.

He appeal to party stakeholder, as the first challenge is to ensure that the CECPC has no option but to organise the APC National Convention in February as decided based on all the consultations that has taken place, and failure to do otherwise will mean going against president Muhammadu Buhari’s order.