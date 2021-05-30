Following the processes of nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections, the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the Constitution of a Reconciliation Committee.

The Committee is expected to: Identify persons who may have taken issues with the conduct of the exercise(s), the issues in contention(if any) and take practical steps to conciliate and harmonize all such persons and issues in time for a satisfactory outcome in the FCT Area Council Elections.

The full composition of the Committee is as follows:

1. H.E, GOVERNOR YAHAYA BELLO – CHAIRMAN

2. H.E, GOVERNOR ABDULLAH SULE-MEMBER

3. SENATOR AHMED YUSUF YUSUF – MEMBER

4. HON. CLETUS DICK-MEMBER

5. HON. UCHE OGAH-MEMBER.

6. DR. JAMES LALU- MEMBER

7. HON. AKINREMI OLAIDE- SECRETARY.