FCT Minister promises to support ‘Next Cash N Carry’ Supermarket bounce back stronger

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has pledged to provide the necessary assistance to the NEXT Cash and Carry shopping center in order to assure its recovery from the Boxing Day fire.

The minister stated this while conducting an on-the-spot examination of the mall.

He said the fire at the location rocked the city because it was a major investment that created many jobs.

NEXT, according to Bello, was one of the companies that showed amazing support to the FCTA during the lockdown by distributing palliative products to vulnerable people of the community.

He was overjoyed that no lives were lost, and that a large portion of the premises where bulk commodities were housed in warehouses was also rescued.

He however, applauded the managers and employees of NEXT Cash ‘N Carry for putting in place and activating an internal firefighting system, which considerably aided in putting out the fire.

“The experts are looking to see what the causes are,” the minister said of the latest developments in the probe into the remote cause of the conflagration.

Meanwhile, the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has called for a review of the 1963 Fire Service Act to bring it up to date.

The Act has become outmoded, according to FEMA Director-General Alhaji Abbas Idris, and hinders the enforcement capabilities of emergency authorities in carrying out their tasks.

He emphasised the need to evaluate the legislation in order to ensure public safety.