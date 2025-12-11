Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Thursday sealed the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) offices in Alausa, Lagos, over alleged violations of consumer rights. FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, explained that...

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Thursday sealed the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) offices in Alausa, Lagos, over alleged violations of consumer rights.

FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, explained that the action was taken under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, following repeated attempts to resolve the matter.

“Sealing this facility is a proportionate enforcement measure taken only after repeated engagement and several opportunities for voluntary compliance,” Adeyinka said in a statement.

He added, “The seal will remain in place until Ikeja Electric complies fully with the directives issued by both NERC and the FCCPC and provides written evidence of that compliance.”

The commission noted that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued a binding decision directing Ikeja Electric to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into twenty non-Maximum Demand accounts. This was to recognise each of the nineteen residential units and a service point owned by the complainant as separate customer units, and to provide the necessary metering and connection.

“Ikeja Electric did not carry out that decision,” the FCCPC statement read in part. “Because of this failure, the complainant has been without electricity supply for more than two and a half years. This was despite paying all charges requested by Ikeja Electric and meeting every obligation. The lack of electricity has prevented the complainant from putting the nineteen residential units to use.”

The commission said the sealing followed failed attempts to resolve the issue through warnings and dialogue. Among such attempts was a directive in April 2025 outlining the steps required and timelines for compliance.

However, “No action was taken. On 2nd October 2025, the Commission issued a Compliance Notice requiring full compliance within seven business days. The company still did not comply,” the statement added.