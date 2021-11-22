Fashola urges Nigerians to work together to enhance National Security

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has called on Nigerians to join hands with government to promote peace and security in the country saying that it is the only way to keep alive the memories of those compatriots who paid the supreme sacrifice to preserve the peace and unity of the country.

Fashola, who spoke at the Headquarters of the Ministry where he was decorated with the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem, said working together for the promotion of peace and security would ensure that the sacrifices made by the fallen heroes were not in vain.

Reiterating the call for the promotion of peace and security among the people, the Minister, who, however, explained that the promotion of peace did not mean the absence of conflicts and disagreement, declared, “It is the resolution of those conflicts in a manner that does not lead to conflict that is important”.

“As human beings with our diversity, we could have so many conflicts and disagreement, but those conflicts must not lead to violence or lead to clashes. Those conflicts must be resolved before the day is over and this is the job that is everybody’s responsibility, not only those in government but to all Nigerians”, he said.

Fashola pointed out that if all Nigerians choose to live together the issue of conflict resolution would be an easy task adding, “And the less conflict we have, the less people who will have to lay down their lives to bring such conflicts to an end, and the less widows and widowers and orphaned children we will have; and the more that happens daily the better our country will be”.

Urging all Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, to support the course of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for leading from the front at all times the cause of the upkeep of those left behind by the nation’s fallen heroes adding, “Nothing can be too much to support the cause that keeps the veterans and their dependants going”.

Welcoming the delegation of the Nigerian Legion led by its Chairman, Major General Jibril (rtd.), Fashola, acknowledged that the occasion was not just about the military but also about the affairs of both those who laid down their lives and those who “bear the burden of the sacrifice of our officers and their family members, in this case, widows, who in spite of their grief, continue to support and propagate the values of service in the military”.

The Minister, who described the “Season of Remembrance” as very important, declared, It is a very important season to remind all of us that were it not for the service of some people and their sacrifice in an ultimate way, perhaps our story would have been different. The least we can do to keep the memories of those people alive, to make sure that their sacrifices are not in vain is to continue to work hard to uphold the purpose for which they laid down their lives”.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Major General Jibril said the purpose of their visit was to solicit for assistance from well-meaning Nigerians for the country’s veterans of the various conflicts across the world and in Nigeria as well as their dependants.

Major General Jibil, who said President Buhari launched the Emblem on October 21, 2021, added that the President directed that they should go round to well-meaning Nigerians across the country to support the course by launching the Emblem.

Accompanying the Chairman of the Legion to the occasion were the General Secretary and other top members of the Legion while on the Ministry’s side were the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Babangida Hussaini, Directors, Special Advisers and other top Ministry officials.