Rice farmers in Zamfara state say frequent attacks on farmers could trigger food scarcity in the country.

The farmers said fear of the unknown is now preventing many from farming and others from harvesting, and frowned at recent killing of rice farmers in Zabarmari community of Borno State.

Insecurity that has bedeviled some states in the Northwest region has led to many farmers withdrawing from farming this year.

Agriculture is the focal point of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s diversification policy and employment drive, but many are no longer feel farming is lucrative due to insecurity.

Many farmers have not been able to harvest their produce due to fear of attacks. This may translate to food scarcity next year.

Advertisement

There are already signs to that effect with the hike in food prices during harvest season.

The Zamfara farmers appeal to government to address the menace of Banditry especially in rural areas, to allow farming activities to strive

A security expert noted that until banditry, kidnapping and other related crimes are addressed, farmers will never get it easy especially in Northern Nigeria

He also said lack of enough food in the country can add more heat to the issues of Insecurity

Advertisement

Zamfara farmers express sadness over the recent killings of Rice farmers in Zabarmari community of Borno state

The farmers attribute the hike in prices of food especially rice to the insecurity that has prevented many from farming this year.

They also call on governments at all levels to Intensify security of lives and properties.