Oyo State Government officials refuse to comment despite speaking with TVC correspondent…… Farmers in the Ijaiye Farm settlement in Oyo State have raised serious concerns over a range of threats from Fulani herders, including attempted rape and alleged banditry, all of which are troublin...

Oyo State Government officials refuse to comment despite speaking with TVC correspondent……

Farmers in the Ijaiye Farm settlement in Oyo State have raised serious concerns over a range of threats from Fulani herders, including attempted rape and alleged banditry, all of which are troubling their farming activities.

TVC gathered that the farmers had, on several occasions, filed a series of petitions regarding the unending open-grazing of their farmlands by Fulani herders to the Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture, the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, and security agencies.

The series of documents cited by TVC correspondent dates back to 2017, showing a back-and-forth correspondence between the farm settlers and the Oyo State Government and Security Agencies.

Recent activities, as alleged by the settlers and recorded by TVC correspondent, include the incessant destruction of farmland, attempted rape, and threats of banditry from herders if the farmers persist in pushing for regulations against grazing in the Ijaiye Farm Settlement.

Housing several farm villages, the Ijaiye Farm Settlement have been the subject of complaints gathered by TVC from settlers across the area who decry the unending threat posed to both their means of livelihoods and their personal safety.

Kunbi Village

Attempted Rape – Victim narrates encounter

The victim, who simply identified herself as Eliza, who lives in Kunbi village in the Ijaiye Farm Settlement, narrated her ordeal to TVC correspondent, stating that she was attacked around 4 p.m. on October 13th while she was attempting to fetch firewood on the farm to prepare dinner for her family.

The victim, who is in her late 40s, spoke in Igede (a native language from Benue State), which her brother-in-law fluently interpreted into Yoruba for our correspondent, stating that the suspect, a Fulani herder, attacked her, holding a cutlass and declaring his intent of having sex with her while signalling her to shut her mouth or he would kill her.

The victim narrated that her cloth was torn during the struggle with the Fulani herder, who eventually ran into the bush after she was able to get out of his grip.

She said, “On 13 of October, i went to the farm and after i was done working, i went to fetch firewood around 4pm. While i was packing the firewood, the herder came from behind with cutlass, telling me to keep quiet or he’ll kill me.

“The Fulani man said he was going to have sex with me, he turned me to the floor, tore my clothes and the rain began. I began struggling with him and was able to throw the cutlass out of his hand. I saw his face and he’s a fulani man, he is of average height taller than me, slim stature.”

She added, “He ran away when i was able to get myself away after the struggle. I came back home to report to my husband and the second day the village head called the amotekun. They came to the scene to check the place and ask me questions the second day.

“During investigation at the police station in Moniya, i was given a note directing me to the hospital.”

Kunbi village head narrate ordeals

The Kunbi village head, Akanbi Olaojo, corroborated the victim’s statement, saying that he was informed immediately by the husband of the victim and consequently summoned the elders in the village.

He disclosed that they informed Amotekun, who subsequently came to check the scene and take their report, but they have yet to receive any feedback as of the time of filing this report.

Olaojo decried the unending menace of the herders, thereby expressing the deep frustration felt by the farmers in the village.

Olaojo said, “The Lady ran back home naked after the encounter, and we recognised the suspect as an apprentice to known cattle rearer , Buba, who we have had series of encounter with over destruction of our farmland.

“We called Amotekun to investigate the matter , they came took pictures ask the victim questions, and since then, we haven’t gotten a feedback on the incident.

“We can’t keep living like this, same set of herders who are destroying our farmlands are not moving to sleep with our wives.”

Tafa Tafa village

Residents decry banditry threat from Fulani herders

Moshood Olukokun, a farmer who also serves as the Financial Secretary in TafaTafa village, in a telephone conversation, told TVC correspondent that following a recent farm destruction, the farm settlers in the village have collectively decided to drive herders away from their farmlands.

Olukokun stated that the Fulani herders, upon receiving the information, threatened to bring in Boko Haram faction groups to terrorize farmers in the Ijaiye Farm Settlement.

Olukokun said, “The herders are threatening our farm land. One of the recent destroying was done on a farmland belonging to Thomas.

“After the incident, one of the herders called Iliasu threatened farmers that they will invite boko haram to Ijaiye farm settlement after we organised ourselves to drive cattles and herders away from our farmlands.

“We farmers can no longer sleep well, we are scared for our lives.”

Ijaiye Farm Settlement Committee’s Reaction

Chairman’s Statement

The Chairman of the Ijaiye Farm Settlement, David Oyewale, told a TVC correspondent during a visit that, as a result of the destruction of their farmlands by Fulani herders, the majority of farmers have been driven away from their lands, and some have even lost their lives due to accrued debts.

Oyewale lamented the banditry threats from the Fulani herders, citing similar incidents in Kwara State and other parts of Nigeria where the killing of farmers and villagers is taking place.

Oyewale said, “They drove a farmer away from the farm. The herders took over his farmland. The rule of law has been here to drive them away multiple times, yet nothing has been done, the herder insisted no one can drive them away.”

He added, “The government has to do something, we are tired. Majority of the farmers are dead because of debt, they took loan and high blood pressure has set due to unending destruction of their farmlands.

“We don’t want a repetition of Kwara State where bandits took over farmlands. The government has nothing to lose in rescuing farmers from fulani herders.”

The chairman explained how he was arrested and taken to Abuja after the herders wrote a petition against him, detailing the subsequent efforts by Oyo State government officials to rescue him.

Oyewale further warned of imminent famine if the activities of the Fulani herders in the farm settlement are allowed to go unchecked.

“If this persist, famine will set in and we won’t have foodstuffs to send to the market, this is the farm settlement in southwest. The herders wrote a petition against me as the head of the settlement and i was arrested and taken to Abuja, but Oyo State government came to my rescue,” Oyewale concluded.

Committee’s letter to TVC

The farmers in letter made available to TVC correspondent, detailed every encounter, measures taken by the farm apex committee and the Oyo State government.

The letter reads, “We, the farmers of Ijaiye Farm Settlement, write to chronicle the persistent menace of Fulani herders and cattle owners, as detailed in our attached 50-page compilation of records, petitions, court documents, and eyewitness accounts. These materials expose the economic devastation, security

threats, and human rights violations we endure. We seek to use TVC Communications’ esteemed

platform to tell our stories, expose this impunity, and avert further tragedy in our community.”

It added, “Ijaiye Farm Settlement, the largest in Oyo State, spans over 5,700 hectares of arable land in Akinyele Local Government Area, precisely in Ijaiye, bordering the ancient city of Iseyin. It is a vital agricultural hub for hundreds of farmers. Yet, an influx of cattle from cow owners in Akinyele market and the Iseyin/Saki axis has ravaged our lands, deliberately grazing not on nonexistent grass but on grown crops and crop residues, destroying our livelihoods.”

Initial Struggle

It reads, “Records from our current Executive Committee and eyewitness accounts document cattle invasions since 2013, intensifying in 2017. The Oyo State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a non-grazing directive for all farm settlement lands, intimating security agencies across the state. Despite these efforts, invasions continued, causing significant crop losses and escalating tensions.”

Peace Meetings

It reads, “Our attached documents detail a 2019 peace and security meeting at the Akinyele Local Government Secretariat, where Fulani cow owners’ leadership agreed to vacate Ijaiye Farm Settlement. This accord, reached before stakeholders, was violated within a week, with invasions increasing in scale and frequency.”

Call to Stakeholders

It reads, “Simultaneously, our association reached out to critical stakeholders: the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Oyo State Government, and security agencies (DSS, Nigeria Police, Agro Ranger Unit of NSCDC). Responses were unfavorable. Fulani cow owners, leveraging federal influence, terrorized our farmers, causing enormous economic losses. Our petitions were often ignored, while theirs were promptly addressed, entrenching their impunity.”

Quest for Justice

It reads, “Since 2019, our then-leadership filed over seven cases against cow owners and herders in Akinyele LGA magistrate courts. These cases faced delays due to judge retirements, COVID-19 lockdowns, and absconding defendants. Nonetheless, we secured judgments in cases where farmers were falsely accused of killing herders or cows, exposing fabricated claims.

“The Barrister Commissioner In early 2024, our “Save Our Souls” letter reached the new Honorable Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, a barrister. He invited us, promising action on our complaints. We wereadvised to liaise with the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) to enforce the 2019 Anti-Open Grazing Law, leading to raids, arrests, and prosecutions of herders and owners in special courts.”

Changing Tide and Violent Tactics

It reads, “Initially, herders used federal police to obstruct OYRLEA, summoning farmers assisting in clearance operations and alleging we killed 77 cows and several herders. On-site police visitations proved these claims false.

“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), realizing it lost its federal leverage to intimidate farmers, issued cryptic messages to members, such as advising against night grazing and underage herders. These instructions, meaning the opposite, have been implemented on our lands, with herders grazing covertly at night. On September 30, 2025, Iliasu, son of Alh Langari, both cow owners, threatened the Tafatafa axis of our settlement to “vacate or face consequences, escalating fears.”

Emerging Challenges

It reads, “OYRLEA and Amotekun operatives, supported by our farmers, continue arresting illegal herders and impounding cows, but cow owners refuse to pay fines to reclaim them. Instead, they wage a media battle to discredit OYRLEA’s anti-open grazing efforts. Worse, they threaten to “import bandits” to deal with farmers. On October 17, 2025, our farmers sighted eight herders tending ten cows at night, suspiciously resembling bandits, signaling an attempt to amass violent forces.

“This followed a horrific incident on October 15, 2025, when a farmer’s wife, collecting firewood, was attacked by a herder wielding a cutlass, ordering silence or death. Amid fears from Iliasu’s threat, she disarmed him by grabbing his manhood and raised the alarm, forcing his escape. Amotekun’s manhunt failed to apprehend him, but the case was documented at Moniya Police Station.”

It added, “Cow owners have reneged on promises to remove cattle, made before stakeholders like the Moniya DPO and OYRLEA. Their defiance, backed by MACBAN’s media sabotage, threatens hundreds of farmers’ livelihoods in Ijaiye year in year out. With limited support from the Ministry of Agriculture (the farm settlement’s owner) and Oyo State Government, we fear the Fulani threat of violence is becoming reality.

“We therefore use this medium to seek your help by using your platform to tell our stories—perhaps our

souls will be saved. By broadcasting our plight on TVC, you can expose this terror, pressure

authorities, and prevent escalation. We are ready to provide interviews, additional evidence, or on-site

tours to support our claims.”

Government refuses to comment

All efforts by TVC to get a reaction from Oyo State Government officials regarding the incident and reports from the Ijaiye Farm Settlement have been abortive, despite a series of phone conversations with the Chairperson of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA), Hon. Justice Aderonke Aderemi, and the Oyo Commissioner of Agriculture, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye.