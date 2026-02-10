Head Coach Moses Aduku has assured that despite the absence of top striker Janet Akekoromowei, Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets, will give it their all and overcome hosts Senegal in Saturday’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup third round, second leg encounter. Akekoromowei sustained an injury in the f...

Head Coach Moses Aduku has assured that despite the absence of top striker Janet Akekoromowei, Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets, will give it their all and overcome hosts Senegal in Saturday’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup third round, second leg encounter.

Akekoromowei sustained an injury in the first half of last Saturday’s first leg in Abeokuta and had to be taken off.

She has been left out of the squad to travel to Dakar on Wednesday morning.

“We will overcome because we have reviewed the match and taken a lot of lessons on board. I commend the girls for regrouping after a tough first half, adjusting tactics and showing character in the second half. We could have won by more goals because we created a number of opportunities in that second period.

“In Senegal, we must defend resolutely and attack with purpose. We will play with focus and determination.”

The Confederation of African Football has appointed officials from the Kingdom of Morocco to take charge of the second leg match, set for Stade Lat Dior in Thies, Senegal’s third largest city, which is 70 kilometres from the capital, Dakar.

Zakia El Grini will be the referee, to be assisted by Karima Khadiri (AR1) and Ihsane Ennouajeli Nouajli (AR2), with Zoulaikha Harmasse as fourth official.

Oumou Souleymane Kane from Mauritania will be the commissioner while Kenyan Alice Kimani will be in the role of referee assessor.

The match has been slated to kick off at 5pm Senegal time (6pm Nigeria time), with the winner on aggregate to progress to the final round of the African qualifiers.

The final tournament will take place in Poland in September.