Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has suggested that the United States could host the 2022 World Cup if the tournament is taken away from Qatar.

Last week the U.S. Department of Justice issued an indictment charging that Russia and Qatar paid bribes in order to secure votes ahead of being awarded the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively.

Blatter, who is currently serving a six-year ban from football-related activities due to ethics violations from his time in charge, has also pleaded his innocence over the charges.

The United States are scheduled to host the 2026 tournament along with Mexico and Canada, but Blatter believes that they could host the 2022 tournament instead.