The European Union has sympathised with the family and government of Nigeria over Abba Kyari’s death.

In a tweet shared on its page, the EU said it was saddened to hear about the passing of the former chief of staff to the president.

The union prayed for the repose of his soul and urged his family to take heart.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife have also commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Osinbajo said “Dolapo and I express our sympathies to the President, Mrs Kulu Kyari, the children, and members of the family on the passing of the late Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also sent in their condolence messages.

They prayed that President Buhari and Mr Kyari’s family and friends be comforted during this moment of grief.