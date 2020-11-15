The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to reopen the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu alongside remaining air facilities to international flight operations.

Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu said such step became expedient ahead of the yuletide when Nigerians visit home from every part of the world.

He noted that multiple stopovers expose people to more risk than a direct flight to their destinations in a time of pandemic.

The call comes on the heels of the announcement by the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Musa Nuhu, of the imminent reopening of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Port Harcourt International Airport.