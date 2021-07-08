Enugu state police have arrested three male suspects for their involvement in railway track and sleepers vandalism in the state.

According to the state police command’s spokesperson, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, one Chukwuma Okoye, 56, and Oluchukwu Igboke, 25, both of Anambra State, were intercepted and arrested on July 2 at about 0140hrs, by a Joint Security patrol team led by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, at Emene Enugu, along the Enugu/Abakaliki highway.

Enugu Police arrest three suspected rail track vandals

“During a search of two Mercedes trucks with the registration numbers AWK 296 YX and UWN 471 ZX, which they were driving, the Operatives discovered large pieces of vandalized railway tracks and sleepers, which they both admitted to transporting from Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene to Anambra State.

The two lorries, as well as the vandalized items, were recovered.

“Similarly, on June 10, Police Operatives attached to the Command’s CP Monitoring Unit arrested one Boniface Eze, 37, of Anambra State and recovered a Mercedes 911 lorry with registration number: XC 360 UWN loaded with vandalized railway tracks and sleepers at Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu.

His arrest was made as a result of the Operatives’ prompt response to credible information alleging that some individuals vandalized the said railway tracks and sleepers, loaded them, and were about to transport them to an unknown location. The suspect, as well as the driver of the lorry, admitted to transporting the vandalized items to Anambra State,” Ndukwe said.

He added that efforts have been intensified to arrest accomplices to the crime, with the view to charging them to court once investigation is concluded.