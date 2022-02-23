Enugu LG polls: Voting ends, ENSIEC commences sorting, counting

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has commenced sorting and counting of ballots at the ongoing state local government election in the State.

TVC News gathered that, voting has ended in majority of the polling locations visited, with electoral officers sorting and counting the votes.

Advertisement

At polling unit 004 and 005 of Umuawene Ward 1 located opposite the palace of the traditional ruler of Nike community, sorting and voting was ongoing as at the time of filling the report.

The situation was similar at polling unit 06 of the same ward, which is located at the intersection of Abakpa central primary school in the state’s Enugu East local government area.

Advertisement

The exercise is being carried out under the watch of various security agencies in the presence of political party representatives.