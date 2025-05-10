The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, on Saturday, May 10, 2025, led a comprehensive security patrol of rural communities in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

The patrol covered Nimbo, Opanda, Adani, Ogurugu, and Nkpologu, aiming to boost residents’ confidence, deter criminal activities, and enhance collaboration among security agencies.

During the operation, CP Giwa also visited the temporary and permanent sites of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Madueke situated within the area. He was received by the Commander of the Naval Base, Commodore A. O. Odejobi, who joined him on the patrol. The Executive Chairman of Uzo-Uwani LGA, Hon. Uzugwu Chijioke, was also present.

CP Giwa reiterated the commitment of the Enugu State Police Command and other security agencies to intensifying efforts against criminal elements, particularly those involved in violent crimes. He assured rural residents of continuous security presence and proactive measures to protect lives and property.

He emphasized that the patrols are part of the ongoing strategy to safeguard rural communities and foster greater synergy among security outfits in the state. “Our resolve to fight crime in rural areas remains unwavering,” CP Giwa stated.

Accompanying the Commissioner during the patrol were top-ranking officers, including DCP Gregory Itobore, Head of the Command’s Operations Department; ACP Idowu Azeez Moroof, Commanding Officer, No. 3 PMF, Enugu; ACP Oyewole Kehinde Suraju, Head of the State Intelligence Department (SID); ACP Stephen Gudu, Nsukka Area Commander; and other senior police officials.

The patrol was part of the state command’s broader commitment to maintaining peace, protecting rural dwellers, and building stronger alliances between the police and local communities.

SP Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer for Enugu State Command, reiterated that the police will continue to work with other security agencies to ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents.