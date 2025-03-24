The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Ikioye Orutugu and his Enugu State counterpart, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, met on Monday to devise operational strategies to proactively police the two neighbouring States.

The meeting, which was held at the Anambra State Command Headquarters, Awka, also had the Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations in both Commands as well as other senior officers in attendance.

This was made known in a joint press statement issued at the end of the meeting by the Police Public Relations Officer for Anambra Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, and his Enugu Command counterpart, SP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to the statement, the Police Commissioners identified the cross-infiltration of criminals into the neighbouring states as a major security challenge requiring urgent intervention to further address violent crimes and the activities of subversive criminal elements.

As a result, they pledged to collaborate, share intelligence, and pool operational resources to combat violent crimes at the borders and within their respective states.

The Commissioners reiterated their commitment to decisively combat all forms of crime and criminality in both States, with the aim of ensuring maximum public security and safety. They also warned criminals operating in the two states to either repent or be ready to face the full weight of the law.