Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of two persons during #EndSars protests in Osogbo.

Two persons were said to have lost their lives on Saturday in Osogbo.

In a state broadcast, the Governor appealed to residents to remain calm and law abiding.

One of the deaths occured prior to the arrival of the Governor Gboyega Oyetola at Olaiya where he addressed the protesters.

This was confirmed by the Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

The second death was recorded at half past four in the afternoon at Oke-Ayepe, about five kilometers drive from the scene of the protest after the Governor had been evacuated to the Government House.

In a state broadcast, the Governor debunked the insinuation that his convoy ran over the Protesters.

He promised to see to the request of the Protesters.