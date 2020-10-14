In compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of police dissolving Sars, the Lagos State commissioner of police has ordered officers of the defunct police unit in Lagos to handover all case files in their possesion.

All the files being handled by officers of the all tactical teams in Lagos have now been officially handed over to the DC Panti for further investigation.

Addressing officers of Special Anti robbery squad, Anti-Cultism and Anti kidnapping, the Commissioner of police, Lagos command, Hakeem Odumosu asked the team to desist from all acts capable of further tarnishing the image of the force.

He stressed that they should know that they could be called upon anytime to give accounts of their actions in the past.