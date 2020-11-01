Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lifted the curfew recently imposed on the State after the recent #EndSars protests which was hijacked by hoodlums.

The State’s commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, made the announcement in a tweet on his official twitter handle.

Mr Omotoso, however, noted that the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew imposed by the federal government to curb the spread of COVID-19 was still effective.

He wrote, “Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties. Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful.

“The Governor urges the citizenry not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock, but to keep living in harmony as we get set to rebuild our dear State and strengthen the unity that we are known for.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanks security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace to our troubled communities. He commends Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy.”