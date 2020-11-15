The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo has revealed that the Army was invited by Governor Sanwo-Olu to restore peace and order in the State during the protest which took place at Lekki.

He stated this while appearing before the Lagos judicial panel on Saturday.

According to Brigadier General Taiwo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu called on the military for support on October 20, after the #EndSARS crisis degenerated into chaos.

“I spoke with the governor and said the army was unhappy that he said he did not ask the army to intervene. But I’m sure, after we’ve watched everything, we saw he had more than reasonable grounds to ask the army to intervene,” he said.