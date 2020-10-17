Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has apologised to the youths for the government’s slow response in addressing their demands.

The Vice President on his twitter handle said the feelings of anger and frustrations by young Nigerians were justified saying the Presidency could have moved faster in tackling the issues.

He said several steps were being taken to redress many of their grievances, which he said were clearly beyond disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He added that work was ongoing especially with the setting up of judicial panels of inquiry so that justice can be served fast.

The Vice President also sent condolences to the families of Jimoh Isiaq, a protester killed on Sunday, and all those who had lost their lives “at the hands of wayward police officers.”

Advertisement

He added, “To those injured, I wish a full and speedy recovery. We have proposed that each state government set up a Victims’ Support Fund, this is the least that we can do to compensate for the injustice suffered at the hands of errant officers.

The Vice President also sent condolences to the families of Jimoh Isiaq, a protester killed on Sunday, and all those who had lost their lives “at the hands of wayward police officers.”

He added, “To those injured, I wish a full and speedy recovery. We have proposed that each state government set up a Victims’ Support Fund, this is the least that we can do to compensate for the injustice suffered at the hands of errant officers.