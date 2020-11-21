The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, said he is not aware that the Nigerian army initially denied it’s involvement at the Lekki tollgate last month, the night protesters were allegedly shot.

Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo stated this when he resumed his cross examination at the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry.

Justice Doris Okuwobi had ordered that the cross examination be initially stepped down today to allow for the viewing of the footage of the Lekki tollgate of October 21.

With that done, she ruled that the panel believed that the Nigerian army will be interested in the viewing first and ordered that his cross examination be concluded today.

The army officer also says the attacks on police stations and officers, which led to their being overwhelmed prompted the intervention of the army.

But the lawyer for the protesters, Olumide-Fusika, argued that there was no overwhelming evidence to prompt their presence at the toll gate and that the violence has nothing to do with the EndSARS protesters.