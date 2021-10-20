Breaking News

#Endsars anniversary: Activist Sowore leads protest at Unity Fountain, Abuja

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests, youths from various parts of the nation’s capital, Abuja held a rally today, Wednesday.

The rally began at the Unity Fountain, where the youths marched through several streets, headed by social activist Omoyele Sowore.

They carried banners and held placards with various slogans and shouted solidarity songs.

Sowore, speaking to journalists at the venue, stated that one-year after the protests, the government has showed no remorse and has continued to oppress the people.

He said security agents engaged in the shooting at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos on October 20, 2020 had yet to receive justice.

Also speaking, a Lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, who attended the rally, expressed disappointment that the government’s panel of inquiry set up to examine allegations of human rights abuses in Abuja had yet to complete its findings one year later.

The youths marched from the Unity Fountain to the National Assembly, but were stopped by security operatives comprisng Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Department of State Service (DSS), and other security agencies.

Despite the security team’s actions, the scene was calm as the two sides stood face to face, with the youths chanting solidarity songs.

