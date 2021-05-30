The Academic Staff Union of Universities elected a new leadership team on Sunday to guide its operations for the next two years.

The ASUU executive council, on the other hand, would only serve for a maximum of four years.

They were elected at ASUU’s national delegates conference in Awka, Anambra State.

Prof. Victor Emmanuel Osodeke of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Abia State was elected President, while Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine at the University of Jos, was elected Vice President.

Others are Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr. Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr. Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr. Stella-Maris Okey (Welfare Secretary).

While the new President was former Vice President to Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, outgone President, Piwuna, before his election, was the Internal Auditor of ASUU and its former Chairman in UNIJOS.