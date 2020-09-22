Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commiserated with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the family of the late Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris.

The Speaker, who was received by the Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and some members of the Zazzau Emirate Council, said the late Emir was a man of integrity who dedicated himself to the service of his people.

The Speaker personally delivered separate condolence letters to the governor through the SSG and the emirate council through some senior emirate council members.

Mr Gbajabiamila noted that the demise of the late Emir was a great loss not just to the Emirate but also to the country as a whole.

“The people of this great Emirate, let me say to you that you’re not alone on this loss. This is indeed a big loss to the people of the Emirate, the state and the country as a whole.”