A delegation of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has presented a traditional gift to the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The presentation was done at his residence in Lagos on Wednesday.

Presenting the gift, the delegation described Asiwaju Tinubu as a unifier, a detrabalised politician and pillar of unity.

In his response, the former Lagos governor thanked the Emir and his delegation, pledging to continue his best to ensure one Nigeria.