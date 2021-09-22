Emir Of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir dead

The Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has died.

The Emir, who has been sick, died on Wednesday morning in Kano

This was announced by Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Senior Special Assistant to Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State Governor via his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Gaya is a Local Government Area in Kano State, where the deceased monarch reigned. Its headquarters are in the town of Gaya, which is located in the northwestern part of the region.

Emir Abdulkadir Gaya, who was about 90 years old at the time of his death, had been on the throne since 1990.

He was promoted to the status of Emir along with three other traditional rulers in May 2019.

Alhaji Ibrahim Gaya was previously the district chief of Kunchi and subsequently Minjibir before being enthroned as Sarkin Gaya.