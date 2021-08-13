Elder statesman, Ahmed Joda has died at the age of 91 in Yola, apital of Adamawa State.

The former Permanent Secretary started out early as a journalist before climbing the administrative ladder to serve many Nigerian leaders, public institutions and most recently, heading the 2015 Presidential Transition Committee.

A family source confirmed the death to newsmen in Yola.

The source said, “Inna Lillah wa inna ilaihi Rajiun. Alhaji Ahmed Joda has just died in Yola.”

The cause of his death is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.