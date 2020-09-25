Few hours after the suspension of Governor Fayemi was announced, the National Secretariat of the APC nullified the suspension of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu by the Ekiti state chapter of the party.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement said the suspension of Senator Ojudu, Governor Fayemi and other members of the party are of no effect.

He said this is because the National Secretariat of the party is yet to receive communication from the state chapter on the purported actions.

Mr. Nabena’s statement which he made on behalf of the national secretariat, strongly advised members to adhere to the constitution of the party.

He said the nullification is in line with President Buhari’s admonition to party members to support ongoing amicable and rancour-free settlement of internal party disputes.