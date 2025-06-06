Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Delta State and across the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.
He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed by embracing the spirit of sacrifice, which the Holy Prophet exemplified.
In a Sallah message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor described Eid-el-Kabir as a season of love, peace, unity, and sacrifice.
He called on Nigerians to continue promoting peaceful co-existence, and to show love and compassion to one another, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.
The Governor also appealed to Muslims and all Nigerians to continue praying for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.
He assured Muslims of a peaceful celebration in Delta State, noting that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety and harmony of all during and after the festivities.
Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continued partnership with them to advance the state’s development.
He said: “We must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration as an opportunity to reflect and pray for our country to overcome the many challenges it currently faces.
“As a people, we must remain patient with all levels of government as we work to consolidate the gains of democratic governance.
“As you celebrate, let us remember to be our brothers’ keepers by fostering peaceful co-existence among ourselves, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds”.
“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country on the occasion of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir,” Governor Oborevwori stated
