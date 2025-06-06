‎‎Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Delta State and across the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

‎

‎He urged the Islamic faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Mohammed by embracing the spirit of sacrifice, which the Holy Prophet exemplified.

‎

‎In a Sallah message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the Governor described Eid-el-Kabir as a season of love, peace, unity, and sacrifice.

‎

‎He called on Nigerians to continue promoting peaceful co-existence, and to show love and compassion to one another, regardless of religious or ethnic differences.

‎

‎The Governor also appealed to Muslims and all Nigerians to continue praying for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation.

‎

‎He assured Muslims of a peaceful celebration in Delta State, noting that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety and harmony of all during and after the festivities.

‎

‎Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continued partnership with them to advance the state’s development.

‎

‎He said: “We must use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration as an opportunity to reflect and pray for our country to overcome the many challenges it currently faces.

‎

‎“As a people, we must remain patient with all levels of government as we work to consolidate the gains of democratic governance.

‎

‎“As you celebrate, let us remember to be our brothers’ keepers by fostering peaceful co-existence among ourselves, irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds”.

‎

‎“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country on the occasion of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir,” Governor Oborevwori stated