The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu joins Nigerian Muslims and Muslims all over the world in observance of Eid-el-Kabir.

This year’s observance comes at a unique moment in history where the normal activities of society have been upset and altered by the threat of the coronavirus.

Asiwaju Tinubu says this year’s Eid shall not be a moment of vigorous celebration but a time to rekindle in ourselves a greater commitment, sow brotherly love and kindness.

He urged all Nigerian Muslims to observe this Eid with caution and utmost respect.