The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday – May 25 and 26, as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid al-Fitr Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Rauf Aregbesola who called on them to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighborliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad also expressed his concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that has resurfaced in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times.

He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and thus learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.