The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan, saying their prayers and supplications are about to bring the country to a new dawn. In a Thursday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa…...

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of Ramadan, saying their prayers and supplications are about to bring the country to a new dawn.

In a Thursday statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas, in his Eid-el-Fitr message as the Holy Month of Ramadan ends on Thursday, asserted that Allah has been merciful and gracious to Nigeria, especially in the wake of the country’s socio-economic, security, and political challenges.

He noted that divine intervention, through prayers, remains a major reason for the country’s unity, peace, and stability.

The Speaker urged Islamic adherents to continue to imbibe piety, selflessness, charity, and other virtues of Ramadan, stressing that Nigerians cannot afford to reduce their prayers for a better society and nation.

“Alhamdulillah, we have witnessed the Holy Month of Ramadan peacefully, and today, we are bidding a farewell to one of the most critical aspects of the life of every Muslim.

“As always, the month of Ramadan comes with numerous lessons. In the past 30 days, Muslims all over the country, and indeed across the globe, embarked on this spiritual journey through devotion. May Allah (SWT) accept all our acts of ibadah and reward us abundantly.

“Incidentally, our Christian brothers and sisters are also observing the Lent period concurrently with their Muslim counterparts. This is a divine arrangement for us to redouble our efforts in prayers and dedication to our Creator. It is also a reminder that we are one people united by a common good,” the Speaker said.

While wishing Muslims happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, Speaker Abbas prayed to Allah to accept their prayers and worship in the Holy Month.