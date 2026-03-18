The Ondo State Police Command has deployed proactive security measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property before, during, and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. In a Wednesday statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command under the leadership of CP Adebowale Lawal deployed over 3000 operatives across…...

The Ondo State Police Command has deployed proactive security measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property before, during, and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command under the leadership of CP Adebowale Lawal deployed over 3000 operatives across strategic positions, including Eid prayer grounds, major highways, recreational centres, markets, and other critical public spaces.

The statement reads, “In line with the mission and vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, PSC (+), NPM, on the security and protection of lives and property, has announced the deployment of no fewer than 3,000 police personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“The Commissioner of Police stated that the deployment forms part of proactive security measures aimed at safeguarding lives and property before, during, and after the festive period. The personnel will be strategically positioned at Eid prayer grounds, major highways, recreational centres, markets, and other critical public spaces.”

According to the statement, this initiative aligns with ongoing efforts by security agencies nationwide to strengthen safety during the Sallah celebrations, as heightened security operations have been activated across various states.

The Command further disclosed that special units, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), Police Mobile Force and State Intelligence Department operatives have been mobilised for both covert and overt operations to prevent criminal activities and respond swiftly to any security threats.

The command also urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security operatives, and report any suspicious movements to the nearest police station or through emergency lines.

The Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, while wishing all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration.