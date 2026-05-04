The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a further extension of the deadlines for the sale and submission of aspirants’ Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a Monday statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party also adjusted its screening…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a further extension of the deadlines for the sale and submission of aspirants’ Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a Monday statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party also adjusted its screening schedule to accommodate the revised timeline.

According to the APC, “the sale of forms has been extended to midnight on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, while the submission of completed forms will now close at midnight on Thursday, May 7, 2026.”

The party said, “The screening of aspirants will take place from Friday, May 8, to Tuesday, May 12, 2026, with the publication of screened aspirants scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.”

TVC News previously reported that the APC unveiled a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, adjusting key internal deadlines for screening, primaries and appeals, while also announcing designated bank accounts for the purchase of nomination forms.

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The notice, issued on Monday from the party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja, was signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and separately confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The party stated, “In accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases its revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Elections.”

According to the schedule, the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026, while the submission of completed forms closes on May 4, 2026.