The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Jigawa State Command, has deployed 1,010 personnel to ensure effective security across the state during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and beyond.

State Commandant Muhammad Danjuma reaffirmed the commitment of his personnel to providing comprehensive security and round-the-clock surveillance throughout the festive period.

He emphasised that the deployment covers all parts of the state to guarantee a peaceful celebration.

To ensure a hitch-free Eid, the Commandant has directed all component commanders, including tactical unit heads, area commanders, and divisional officers, to remain vigilant and uphold security measures.

Personnel have been strategically positioned at key locations such as Eid prayer grounds, durbar routes, palaces, shopping malls, markets, recreational centers, motor parks, government buildings, and critical installations.

Public spots have been identified and placed under close monitoring.

Mr. Danjuma said the NSCDC will collaborate with other security agencies to provide watertight security through mobile and static patrols, as well as stop-and-search operations at various points.

The general public have been urged to cooperate with security officers conducting these exercises.

The commandant stated that a rapid response team remains on standby at the command headquarters for emergencies and reinforcement.

While wishing everyone a pleasant Eid-el-Fitr, the State Commandant advised parents to oversee their children and youths to prevent security breaches.