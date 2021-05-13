In Kaduna, thousands of Muslim faithful gathered at the Malawa prayer ground in Zaria to observe the Eid el-Fitr prayer.

Also in attendance, was the Governor, Nasir El-Rufai alongside the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamali and other officials of the Kaduna State Government.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Zaria, Talatu Kasim.

#EidUlFitr #EID2021 #Eidulfitr2021 #EidMubarak

Muslim faithful attend Eid prayers at the Malawa prayer ground in Zaria, Kaduna State.

In attendance is Governor @elrufai alongside the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamali and other officials of the Kaduna State Government. pic.twitter.com/9O3AlOXcY1 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 13, 2021 Advertisement

COVID-19 protocols were not observed as several people failed to put on their face masks and keep Social distance.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, congratulated residents of Kaduna State, on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He added that Kaduna state Government, is working closely with the the federal Government, to bring an end to all the insecurity challenges bedeviling the state.

He also called on residents to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 control measure