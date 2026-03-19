The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government has taken decisive steps towards addressing the persistent gas supply challenges affecting electricity generation. Adelabu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, while congratulating Nigerian Muslims on the completion of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, stressing…...

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government has taken decisive steps towards addressing the persistent gas supply challenges affecting electricity generation.

Adelabu disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, while congratulating Nigerian Muslims on the completion of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, stressing that collective discipline and selflessness remain vital to unlocking the nation’s vast potential.

Adelabu urged Nigerians to carry forward the spirit of sacrifice cultivated during the 30 days of Ramadan into sustained commitment to national development.

He noted that through continued personal and national sacrifice, the transformative agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would increasingly translate into tangible progress across key sectors of the economy.

Adelabu said, “Let me warmly felicitate with Nigerians, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters, on this auspicious occasion.

“The past 30 days have been devoted to spiritual renewal, self-denial, and a recommitment to faith and righteousness.

“As we have individually sought purification and growth, we must now extend that same spirit of sacrifice to our nation—through unwavering dedication to its progress and alignment with the policies and programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The challenges we face today are, without doubt, the building blocks of a more prosperous tomorrow.”

Speaking on developments in the power sector, the Minister disclosed that the Federal Government has recently taken decisive steps to address persistent gas supply challenges affecting electricity generation.

He expressed that the interventions are already yielding gradual improvements and will significantly enhance power supply in the near future.

He added, “Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure more reliable and sustainable electricity for homes, businesses, and industries. The reforms initiated by President Tinubu are beginning to take root, and Nigerians will soon witness the full benefits.”

Adelabu further emphasised that sustained public trust and cooperation are critical to the success of the administration’s reform agenda, noting that the President is actively repositioning Nigeria on the global stage to attract investment and foster development.

“As we celebrate, we take pride in the strides being made under President Tinubu’s leadership, including his recent engagements in the United Kingdom, which promise significant gains in investment, bilateral relations, and economic cooperation. These milestones underscore a new direction for our nation. I urge all Nigerians to continue supporting these efforts so that the gains can be consolidated for the benefit of all.”

The Minister called for unity, patience, and shared responsibility, noting that enduring national progress can only be achieved through collective sacrifice and steadfast commitment to a common vision.