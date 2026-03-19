The Director-General of BTO For PBAT 27, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. In his message, Adesuyi congratulated Muslims for their devotion, sacrifice, and commitment to spiritual growth, urging…...

The Director-General of BTO For PBAT 27, Ogbeni Adesuyi Adojutelegan, has extended warm greetings to Muslim faithful across Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In his message, Adesuyi congratulated Muslims for their devotion, sacrifice, and commitment to spiritual growth, urging them to sustain the values of love, tolerance, and compassion beyond the festive period.

He emphasised the need for peace, unity, and vigilance across the country, especially in the face of ongoing security and socio-economic challenges, noting that collective responsibility remains key to national stability.

Adesuyi also commended the efforts of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his commitment to strengthening internal security and governance, encouraging continued support for policies that promote national development.

He further called on Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic differences, to embrace peaceful coexistence and remain law-abiding citizens.

“Eid-el-Fitr is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewed hope. Let us use this period to pray for Nigeria and work together towards a more secure and prosperous nation,” he stated.