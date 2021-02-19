The national leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the peaceful coexistence among Nigerians across the country.

At the 8th day prayer held in honour of the 1st civilian governor of Lagos state, Senator Tinubu stated that religious leaders have a huge part to play to ensure that Nigeria remain as one.

#NewsFlash National leader of the @OfficialAPCNg says religious leaders have a huge part to play in ensuring that Nigeria remains as one. He stated this at the 8th day prayer held in honour of the 1st Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande. pic.twitter.com/netjFXBVqw — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 19, 2021 Advertisement

According to him, the effect of tribal war is dangerous and should not continue.