The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alerted the public to the presence of a fake LinkedIn account purporting to belong to Abdulrasheed Bawa, the EFCC’s Executive Chairman.

EFCC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the account which is promoted by an anonymous impostor, is attracting unsuspecting followers who want to network with the EFCC’s Executive Chairman.

“The Commission states that the account is fake and has no relationship with the EFCC Chair.

“Consequently, members of the public are warned to be circumspect and desist from further interaction with the impostor whose motives are sinister,” EFCC said.

Bawa was confirmed as the EFCC’s new chairman by the Senate in February, following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, who was accused of insubordination and corruption.

The forty-year-old has been with the anti-corruption organization for 16 years and is a Certified fraud examiner and anti-money laundering expert.