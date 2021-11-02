Breaking News

EFCC releases billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has released billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana hours after grilling him in its custody on allegations bordering on tax fraud and money laundering.

The Anambra-born business tycoon was invited and detained last night by the anti-graft agency.

It was however gathered that the release of Obi Cubana from EFCC custody was made known by Lucky Luciano, the Executive Director Cubana Group and a friend to Obi Cubana, in a post shared on Instagram.

The close associate of Obi Cubana in the social media post, expressed excitement, stating that who the son of man has set free is free indeed.

