The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested alleged Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, who is facing money laundering charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Mompha was re-arrested last Friday when he went to the EFCC office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his belongings seized by the EFCC.

Justice Mohammed Liman had on July 24 ordered the EFCC to release the items to Mompha, following an application by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole.

The judge ruled that since the items were not listed as exhibits in the money laundering charges filed against Mompha, the EFCC had no justification to continue to hold onto them.

Mompha’s lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole, confirmed the re-arrest, stating that his client will challenge the re-arrest in court.