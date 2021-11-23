EFCC Interrogating Femi Fani-Kayode in Lagos

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode is right now being interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Lagos.

The Former minister has in the last 5 hours been answering questions about his involvement in the forgery and alterations of documents in Lagos.

A source in the EFCC office in Lagos told EFCC that the former minister walked into the commission’s office at about 1pm.

He is still being interrogated by officials of the commission.