Operatives of the Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested twenty-five (25) suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation on Monday. The suspects were arrested opposite Bayero University Kano (BUK) New Site, following actionable intelligence on...

Operatives of the Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested twenty-five (25) suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation on Monday.

The suspects were arrested opposite Bayero University Kano (BUK) New Site, following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in cybercrime activities.

This is according to a statement issued by the commission on Wednesday.

All suspects apprehended are confirmed to be undergraduate students of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Items recovered during the operation include, mobile phones, laptops, internet routers and one Honda Accord car.

The suspects, Ismaíl Nura, Suuleyman Ayeh, Usman Abdulrazaq, Emmanuel Chigozie, Akabe Seth, Daniel Imoter, Abdulganiyu Jimoh, Jafar Abubakar, Usman Nuraddeen, Mohammad Adnan, Abubakar Abusufyan, Abdulmalik Ibrahim, Abubakar Sadiq, Daniel Masamu, Abdulrasheed Abdulsamad, Issac Dosunu, Nuraddeen Ogunbiyi, Onyeyemi Kaleem, Miracle Joseph, Danjuma Musa, Ibrahim Mubaraq, Yusuf Salihu, Lawal Ibrahim Edebo, Abdulmajeed Suleiman and Dauda Abdulhamid were arrested following weeks of surveillance linked to their alleged involvement in internet fraud, identity theft, and financial scam.

The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.