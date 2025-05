Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 40 (forty) suspected internet fraudsters.

They were arrested on Wednesday in Tamah, Tamah Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Their arrest followed actionable intelligence linking them with suspected fraudulent activities.

Items recovered include five laptops and 34 mobile phones.

They will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.