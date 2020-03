Six internet fraudsters were on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office. They were arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Lagos.

The defendants are: Adedayo Williams Khalim; Oyeyemi Toheeb Abiodun; Kareem Abimbola; Bakare Lolade Lateef; Omolade Mayowa Solomon and Ojora Daniels.