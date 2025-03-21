The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two Chinese nationals, Huang Haoyu and An Hongxu, alongside a Nigerian, Audu Friday, before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants are facing an 11-count charge related to cyber-terrorism, computer-related offences, and money laundering involving N3,407,824,740.78 and $2,562,203.

They were allegedly part of a 792-member cybercrime syndicate arrested in Lagos on December 19, 2024, during an EFCC operation codenamed “Eagle Flush.” The suspects were said to be involved in fraudulent cryptocurrency investments and romance scams.

Investigations revealed that Friday allegedly incorporated the company, Genting International Co. Ltd., under the directive of Huang Haoyu.

One of the charges states that the defendants conspired to access computer systems in a manner that seriously destabilized Nigeria’s economic and social structures.

They were also accused of employing Nigerian youths to pose as foreign nationals for financial gain, in violation of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

Another charge alleges that between August and December 2024, the defendants retained N3.4 billion in a Union Bank account belonging to Genting International Co. Ltd., despite knowing that the funds were proceeds of fraud.

This act contravenes the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their pleas, EFCC counsel Bilkisu Buhari requested a short trial date and urged the court to remand them in EFCC custody.

Defense counsel Emeka Okonkwo, SAN, also appealed for the defendants to remain in EFCC custody pending their bail hearing.

Justice Osiagor granted the request and remanded the suspects in EFCC custody, adjourning the case for the hearing of the bail application.