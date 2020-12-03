The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arraigned 12 persons, a vessel by the name of MT Mother Comfort, and a firm – Azamosa Limited, for allegedly dealing in 240 metric tones of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) without appropriate license or lawful authority.

The defendants were arraigned on three counts before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The other 12 defendants are Ojajuni Adebowale, Dele Napoleon, Aderemi Akinade, Stephen Ogunboye, Ekene Okendu, Agbanoma John, Azu Okengwu, Alum Julius, Awah Ucheojo, Femi James, Odenike Rasaq and Neele Keerebari.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Mohammed Idris told the court that the accused persons committed the crime on July 24, 2020 in Lagos, an act contrary to sections 3(3) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and that they were liable to punishment under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

He said the defendants also violated Section 4 of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their lawyer, Sola Obaribirin, applied for bail and Justice Hassan admitted them to N10m bail each with one surety in like sum.

The judge, however, ordered that they should be remanded in custody pending the fulfillment of the bail conditions.

He adjourned till February 4 and 5, 2021 for trial.